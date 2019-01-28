An American male is the latest traffic fatality in The Bahamas, after he succumbed to his injuries on Saturday following a traffic mishap on Cat Island.Â

According to Police, the man was driving a 2018 Sonyoung 125cc motor cycle, north along Queens Highway, in the settlement of Smithâ€™s Bay, when he lost control of the cycle and crashed into a utility pole, shortly before 12:00noon.Â

As a result of the crash, the male received serious injuries. He was transported to the Community Clinic in Smithâ€™s Bay, where he later succumbed to his injuries.Â

Officers from the RBPF Traffic Department, New Providence will travel to Cat Island to continue investigations into this incident.

This is the third traffic fatality for the year for the country in a matter of three weeks, with police in Grand Bahama investigating a suspected traffic fatality last Wednesday.Â

According to reports from Grand Bahama, shortly before 11:00pm Wednesday, police received a report of a bush fire in West End. Officers of the Fire Department upon arrival discovered a four door Sedan that had apparently ran off the road into bushes and was engulfed in flames.Â

The fire was extinguished, and officers discovered human remains in the driverâ€™s seat of the vehicle.Â

Officers of the Traffic Division are actively investigating this matter.Â

Last Sunday, January 20, shortly after 3:00am, a man was travelling in the southern lane, west on J.F. Kennedy Drive, in a 2009 Nissan Skyline, when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a utility pole.Â

He was confirmed dead on the scene.