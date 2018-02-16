Two adult female Canadians yesterday were arraigned in Magistrate’s Court on Fraud charges.

Appearing before Magistrate Samuel Mckinney, 23 year old Sydney Mills and 25 year old Natasha Stolove, both Adult Entertainers were charged with 11 counts of Fraud by False pretense.

It is alleged that after having a few drinks with one of the male hotel guests, Emiliano Alaniz at Atlantis Paradise Island Resort, the women stole the Men’s room key then later racked up a number of charges on alcohol, food, Spa Services and Baby Clothing totaling over $10,000 from January 16th to January 18th.

The women allegedly defrauded Discover Atlantis, Marina Logo Store, , Atlantis Baby Store, Starbucks Café, Restaurant, Olive’s, Platos Nobu, Marina Pizzeria, Cascades Bar and Grill, Sip-Sip Pool Bar, Aura Night Club and Mandara Spa.

After Alaniz returned home to Houston, Texas January 15,th he noticed a number of unrelating charges on his bill for his hotel stay. That’s when he suspected the women of stealing his room key.

Mr. Alaniz contacted Central Detective Unit (CDU) to place a report and the women were subsequently arrested.

It was noted in court that the women were also seen enjoying themselves with two men during the time these charges were made, but the men have not been located; police are still searching for them.

Although the total amount charged to Mr. Alaniz’s room was over $10,000 the women were only responsible for $4,588.70 of this total amount.

The defendants each have to pay $2,294.35 or prison time.