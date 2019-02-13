A Canadian Cruise Ship passenger drowned in waters at Half Moon Cay on Monday.

Police are now investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident that occurred shortly before 3pm.

Police could not say what led to the man drowning. According to reports, he was discovered unresponsive, floating in waters at Half Moon Cay.

The tourist was removed from the water and CPR rendered. The victim was transported to the local clinic on Eleuthera, where he was pronounced dead. Investigations are ongoing.

Police are also investigating a stabbing incident at a Government school in Western New Providence which left a juvenile male with injuries, and another male in custody.

According to police, shortly after 11:00am, Monday, an altercation occurred between two male students, on the premises of a Senior Government School in the western district of New Providence, which escalated, resulting in one of the students being stabbed about the body.

The injured student was transported to hospital, where he is detained in stable condition. Police have taken into custody, a 17 year old student of the school in connection with this incident. Investigations are ongoing.

A drug bust at the Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA) on Monday left one man in police custody.

Shortly before 4:00pm, Drug Enforcement Unit Officers acting on information, while at the domestic section of the LPIA, conducted a search of a man who had arrived on a flight from Andros, and recovered from his luggage 11.6 pounds of suspected marijuana.

The man was taken into custody and is expected to be formally charged before a Magistrate Court this week. The drugs is valued of $11,600.