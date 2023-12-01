By Delvardo Emmanuel

Journal Staff Writer

Acting Prime Minister and Minister of Education Glenys Hanna-Martin said the16-

year-old male student of C.R. Walker Senior High School is currently in hospital

after being stabbed multiple times on Tuesday.

“The student that was stabbed is in stable condition. [And] that’s the status thus

far,” Hanna- Martin said on Wednesday before entering the House of Assembly.

The teen sustained stab wounds to his lower back during an incident that took

place on school grounds. He was transported by ambulance to the Princess

Margaret Hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

Police reports indicate that after 1 p.m., the 16-year-old was attacked by two

students ages 17 and 15. However, Hanna-Martin asserted that only one male will

be charged.

“I was told that the incident involved, with a perpet, alleged perpetrator was an

11th grade student. We suspect that he will be charged before the courts,” she said.

Hanna-Martin added that the government is continuing to look at ways to avoid

these incidents on school campuses, noting that measures are in place to protect

students on and off school campuses.

“We’ve been trying very hard to secure campuses,” she said.

“Children are coming from very diverse backgrounds with different challenges.

They come all together on the school campus and we are working very hard to

make it a harmonious, synergistic environment for young people. We have the

police on the campus, searches are conducted.

“I think students can cooperate in ensuring that there’s a safe environment. We’re

trying very hard. I think that can you consider we have 150 plus schools we are

managing the situation; I think as can be expected. However, this incident has

occurred and we will now go back to see what has to be done, what do we learn

from this incident that allows us to ensure safety as we move forward.”