By Chloee Deveaux

Journal Staff Writer



Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture Mario Bowleg said the $10 million stadium repairs will be

completed before the 2024 IAAF World Relays and 2024 CARIFTA Games Swim

Championships.

“Both contractors have given a deadline when both facilities need to be finished in order for us to

have pre-testing events prior to the main events. They have given a commitment that they will do

whatever it takes to make sure that the facilities are ready so it is just a matter of waiting and

seeing. If you go there today more than 12 or eight hours a day trying to get the facilities up and

ready,” Bowleg said on Wednesday in the House of Assembly.

The Thomas A. Robinson Stadium and Betty Kelly Kenning Aquatics Center have been

undergoing repairs all year, with renovations for both facilities totaling and estimated $10

million.

Minister Bowleg detailed the repairs of the Thomas A. Robinson Stadium explained why there is

a hefty cost.

“The first thing they are going to do in stage, one is try to take off the Western and Eastern

Grandstand off of the roof, and of course, then we have Mondo [Sports and Flooring] coming in

to repair the tracks. Right now, we appear to be on some sort of schedule for the World Relays

which is going to be May 4 and 5, and also the Betty Kenning for the CARIFTA swim

[championships],” Bowleg said.

Minister Bowleg noted the assistance of the Chinese Government, mentioning the initial $30

million investment for the Thomas A. Robinson Stadium.

Just earlier this year, Chinese Ambassador to The Bahamas Dai Qing Li supported China’s

commitment to renovating the stadium, further expressing they also care about the maintenance

of the stadium. China has seemingly fulfilled its promise as Minster Bowleg stated that the

Chinese investors “have some of their workers on the ground now repairing.”

Although the renovations and upcoming events are set to boost the orange economy, critics have

found fault in the repairs. Former Minister of State for Finance Kwasi Thompson, has been open

about his concerns and disapproval of the $10 million budget.