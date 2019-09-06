Bahamas Union of Teachers (BUT) President Belinda Wilson said on Thursday hundreds of teachers are possibly displaced.

Wilson told The Bahama Journal that she and her team have been “manning their phones” trying to get in touch with teachers in Abaco and Grand Bahama who may be in shelters, with friends or with family.

However, communications are down on the islands and they have not been able to contact the teachers.

“We are collecting itemsfor them. We are working along with other unions. We are in contact with the ministry and even other organizations to see if we can mobilize and get items into Abaco and Grand Bahama to assist our members,” Mrs. Wilson said.

“I’ve been already in contact with some of the guidance counselors who are safe and some of the pastors in Grand Bahama because we want to be able to get there and see and feed our members. Take some care packages to them and have some level of counseling and motivation and inspiration.”

As for plans to re-open school, Wilson said she has been working with Minister of Education Jeffrey Lloyd the whole week to look at alternative plans.

She does not know the exact amount of schools damaged, but based on photos and messages sent by teachers, it seems to her most of the schools are damaged on both islands.

“As recently as this morning, from some of the teachers in Abaco, who were in Central Abaco Primary School as a shelter and they were explaining they had to run out of the school because part of that school would’ve caved in and water was coming into the building,” she added.