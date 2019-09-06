Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley yesterday said her government is willing to do whatever it can to assist residents in Grand Bahama and Abaco following Hurricane Dorian’s devastating impact on those islands.

“We’re coordinating efforts, but we’re just waiting to see how best we can make that contribution depending on what the needs are,” she said.

“The worst thing is to give what is not needed and not give what is needed. So, we need to work closely with the officials here. Once we get the needs assessment, we’ll be in a position to roll.”

According to sources close to The Bahama Journal, Prime Minister Mottley offered to accommodate displaced students on those islands.

When questioned on the matter she said “the offer is there” for whatever her country can do.

Cabinet is expected to discuss those displaced students today.

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis said, “We must ensure that education of the kids in Abaco continue. So, we’ll discuss that tomorrow to ensure that there’s no breaks in their education. That is essential for us.”

Dr. Minnis, along with his cabinet colleagues, held a meeting at the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) yesterday with a number of CARICOM members, including Prime Minister Mottley, Prime Minister Allen Chastanet of St. Lucia and Chairman and CARICOM Secretary General Irwin Larocque.

It was there, the prime minister confirmed, that quite a number of Caribbean countries are offering manpower in an effort to beef up security in Abaco and Grand Bahama.

The CARICOM leaders also got an aerial view of the devastation in Abaco and Grand Bahama during their visit.