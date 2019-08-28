Minister of Transport Renward Wells announced on Tuesday that the government is planning to roll out the unified bus system pilot program early next week.

According to Wells, the pilot program is expected to begin on September 2.

Before the weekly Cabinet meeting, Wells said the six month pilot program is basically a study to determine whether the government can unify the bus system in New Providence.

In addition, Wells explained that the pilot program will allow the government to further determine whether the buses will be owned by the public or private individuals, like the current system in place.

“We’re doing this. We want to know, as the government, what a bus franchise is valued. Once we know what a bus franchise is valued, we’re able to say to the general public here’s what a bus franchise is valued, here’s what the Bahamas government intends to do in regards to our public transportation system,” Mr. Wells said.

“Whether the government is going to take over the entire system and just hire drivers to be able to drive or whether we’re going to have a public-private party partnership. A management operation where the private sector manages a system government has shares in it and the Bahamian people have shares in it.”

The pilot program was approved by Cabinet and will cost the government $600,000. The government expects to make $300,000 in revenue from the program.

Wells added that more information will be given about the bus route and by Friday, the contracts for the bus system are expected to be signed.

