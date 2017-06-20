The hurricane season has begun and the Bahamas Telecommunications Company (BTC) alongside the Bahamas Chamber of Commerce and Employers’ Confederation (BCCEC) are urging business owners to technologically prepare their businesses for the worst.

A one-day workshop sponsored by BTC in partnership with the BCC will allow business owners to set up systems wherein they can safe guard themselves should something go wrong this season.

BTC Manager Kendrick Knowles said the partnership is imperative for the advancement of technology in local businesses.

“There’s an importance for a business to be prepared for disaster. So partnering is a great pleasure because we have a network that supports and has tested disaster environments. Our last hurricane we would have tested and came out with flying colours and would have shown that we have built a network that could stand a hurricane,” Mr. Knowles said.

“What we are saying to businesses is these are the kinds of things you need to be putting in place. Business continuity management plans, as well as business continuity solutions, to still function in the event of a disaster.”

Mr. Knowles said those disasters go beyond hurricanes and “they could be fires, man manmade disasters or any other type of disaster.”

Bahamas Chamber of Commerce CEO Edison Sumner said the partnership is not abnormal as BTC has always been a strong partner with the chamber.

“The fact that BTC has agreed to partner with us on such an important initiative also speaks to their concerns on small business development,” Mr. Sumner said.

“We’re elated that we can work together to curtail some of the challenges that are facing the small business community in the country.”

The one-day workshop is free of charge for all BTC customers and $25 for noncustomers and will take place Friday, June 23, 2017 at the British Colonial Hilton Hotel.

Registration is available on BTC’s website.