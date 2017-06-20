All Bahamians employed at government offices are accounted for and unaffected following the recent terrorist attack in London.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs gave this update on Monday after The Bahamas High Commission in the United Kingdom confirmed the safety of workers at the High Commission, The Bahamas Maritime Authority and The Bahamas Tourist Office.

The attack in London occurred on Monday near a mosque in Finsbury Park.

It was reported that a man drove into 10 pedestrians with a van. One person was killed and nine were injured.

The suspected attacker, 47-year-old Darren Osborne, is in police custody, according to international reports.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has made it known that prayers are offered for the victims.