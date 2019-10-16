National Heroes Day, observed on Monday, was marred by several shooting incidents.

According to police, shortly after 11 a.m. a police officer was on routine patrol when he observed a male riding an unlicensed motorcycle.

The officer attempted to stop the driver, who continued speeding. The officer followed the driver and as they were on Moore Avenue, the officer observed that the driver of the motorcycle pulled a black firearm from his waist.

The officer, being in fear for his life, fired his service weapon in the direction of the man, hitting him to his leg and causing him to fall to the ground.

Police said the officer saw a black man picking up the firearm and running from the area.

The injured man was transported to hospital and is listed in stable condition.

No one else was injured during this incident.

In another incident, shortly after 8 p.m. a man was standing on Pitt Lane, off Sandy Lane, when he got into an argument with a man known to him, who shot him multiple times before running away.

Paramedics were called to the scene, but were unable to resuscitate the victim.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another shooting incident occurred shortly before 5 p.m.

Police said two men were standing at the junction of Ethel Street and Ethel Close, Montell Heights, when the occupants of a pink Nissan March pulled up and opened fire in their direction, hitting one of them before speeding away.

Paramedics transported the injured man to hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

A short time later, police arrested a 20-year-old of Mount Tabor Estates in connection with this matter and recovered a pink Nissan March.

Then, another incident occurred shortly before 6 p.m.

According to police, a group of men were standing in a yard on Swaziland Crest, Elizabeth Estates, when two of them became involved in an argument, which escalated, resulting in one man producing a firearm and shooting the other multiple times to the body.

The injured was transported to hospital via ambulance and is listed in serious condition.

Investigations into all incidents are ongoing.