Bahamas Christian Council President Bishop Delton Fernander encouraged Bahamians, during yesterday’s National Prayer Service, to put aside all that divides the nation and come together to rebuild The Bahamas.

“We are now left with the herculean task of rebuilding the northern most islands of our country and in doing so we must examine how we rebuild and where we rebuild,” Bishop Fernander said in his uplifting sermon.

“Now is the time that the best and brightest minds of our nation must come together to formulate plans of how we move forward developing our islands, drafting and enforcing legislation, devising and practicing protocols and procedures, using the knowledge gained from the experience of Dorian.

“We also, now more than ever, must recommit ourselves to emphasizing the importance of a God consciousness in our country.”

As the nation continues to mourn the loss of those who died during Hurricane Dorian, hundreds of Bahamians attended the National Prayer Service at Bahamas Faith Ministries.

Also during his sermon, Bishop Fernander admonished Bahamians to appreciate human life instead of material possessions.

“How we treat each other, how we speak of and to each other. Many who would have accomplished and acquired much found themselves having to ask for assistance. Many found out that while we place so much importance on cars, houses and other materials things, on the days that Dorian hovered over The Bahamas, all our brothers and sisters to the north had was each other,” Bishop Fernander said.

“On those islands, at that time, race, class, social status, political persuasion, all the isms and schisms that divide us took a back seat to survival.”

Bishop Fernander also pointed out the heroic acts of men and women who risked their lives to save others during the devastating hurricane.

“As I watched on television and social media the videos from citizens and professional journalists, one comment stands out to me. When asked when they would stop rescuing people, a gentleman on the island of Grand Bahama said on CNN, ‘We Bahamians, we’re not gonna stop until we get everybody.’ This is the sentiment that must push us forward. All of us, working together, making daily progress, will not only rebuild or island but we will become better,” he explained.

“This text brings into focus two examples of the divine commitment to stand by, protect and empower the people of God. The first example shows God’s commitment to the children of Israel.

“Isaiah reminds Israel of God’s commitment to be with them regardless of their circumstance. Nationally, Isaiah looked toward rough times which were ahead. God wanted the people to know that even though rough times were coming he would still be with them.

“God’s words to Israel were clear, ‘When thou passest through the waters, I will be with thee, when thou walkest through the fire, thou shalt not be burned.’ These words emphasize a clear commitment by our Lord to be with his people in their time of need.”

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis also attended the National Prayer Service and said country needs spiritual and physical resources to rebuild.

