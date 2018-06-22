The Bahamas Artist Movement (BAM) has been elected the regional coordinators for the 9th annual Silicon Valley African Film Festival held under the theme Africa through the African lens.

BAM is owned and ran by Rowena and Ronald Sutherland and aims to give Bahamian youth the opportunity to cultivate their love, passion and talents for performing arts through coaching and training of its drama studio program.

Ronald Sutherland said, “this is an excellent opportunity I think for Bahamians to do two things which is to get their work on the world stage and to tell their authentic Bahamian story authentically.

Through the initiative, BAM seeks to gather more submissions and gain traction for the festival, as The Bahamas is the focal point for films this year.

BAM has hosted several culture-conscious events throughout the Caribbean, most notably the celebrity workshops and the dream project.