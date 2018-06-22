Law enforcement agencies are looking to tighten up their image as National Security Minister Marvin Dames expressed a need for physical fitness standards across the board.

While the Royal Bahamas Defense Force already has a standard, Mr. Dames said that the commissioner of police is looking to introduce the same after releasing the 105 recruits due to complete training soon.

He said, “It’s good for the officers’ health. It’s good for morale as well, as it’s a cost savings. You have an officer that has to change uniform size a number of times within a few years. It’s not good for that officer from a health perspective, but also it’s from a cost perspective too.”

He added, “the officers understand this, and we will be putting in a tremendous amount of efforts and focus in this area.”

As the Minister of Health puts out his best efforts to endure the public consumes a healthier diet, Minister Dames said that he intends to try the same within his ministry.

Law enforcement requires a lot of an individual physically and the minister wants to make it his duty to ensure that officers live their best and healthiest lives.

He also said, “we have a vested responsibility as a government and me certainly as Minister of National Security to make certain that the officers within these agencies are healthy, they love what they’re doing, and they can to it to the best of their

The Minister addressed this issue in his remarks yesterday at the closing ceremony of the Tradewinds 2018 military exercise.