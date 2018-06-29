Categorized | National News

Bain Town MP To Launch Tourism Consultancy

Posted on 29 June 2018.

The recently fired Parliamentary Secretary Travis Robinson says he   is still going beyond for his Bain Town constituents  and  has decided to form a new business.

 “Travis Robinson the man behind the name, I am now going into some consultancy business as relates to tourism in the Bahamas,” says Mr. Robinson. 

Bain Town  MP said that his new consultancy business is a personal endeavor. When asked if consultancy is being done for the government, he said that he is certainly opened  to whomever offers him business, but this will remain a personal business. 

Mr. Robinson  says that just as business was formed to assist the people, so was his decision to vote against the 60 per cent  increase in VAT. “Travis Robinson the individual,  I support the increase in VAT, Travis Robinson the member of parliament I do not accept the increase. I represent my people and I voted on behalf of my people. I can afford the 60 per cent  increase, but they can’t. It is not about me, it is about them.” 

Mr. Robinson says that he has not been offered any consultancy from the government yet,  but when the time comes he will decide if to turn down or accept. 

