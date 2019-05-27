The Ministry of Public Works/Bahamix wishes to advise the public that they will begin the previously scheduled Road Prepartory and Paving Works on Milo Butler Highway’s Northbound lane from 9:30 am to 2:30 pm, commencing May 27th, 2019, for six (6) working days.

The resurfacing of Milo Butler Highway will extend from the Milo Butler/TWD Roundabout to the Firetrail Road Roundabout.Therefore, north bound traffic will be subjected to single lane closures for the duration of the works.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible. Motorist are also advised to be aware of and acknowledge the posted traffic paving signs in the area.

If the public has any inquiries or concerns, please feel free to contact Bahamix at 242-361-3882/242-361-3886.

BAHAMIX APOLIGIES FOR ANY INCONVENIENCE CAUSED.

