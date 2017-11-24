Thanksgiving is a time of feasting and fellowship for many families in the United States as they would gather from around the world to celebrate the festive time with each other.

However,Bahamians have a different attitude toward the U.S. holiday. Many Bahamians have different perspectives of giving thanks, especially in the face of layoffs and an economy that is struggling to recover.

Reverend Anthony Sampson, a local clergyman of Zion Baptist Church is convinced that Bahamians, over the years have developed a culture of complaint. He says “Bahamians should be happy and positive for the important things in life, like family, friends and faith in God; ingratitude is the worst sin.

“As Bahamians we have a lot to be thankful for. Sure, there are things that are wrong and not right and things that need to be fixed, but, let us focus on the things that are good. The fact that we live in a beautiful country and we have food to eat,” Reverend Sampson said when he participated in the Issues of The day Show on Radio Love 97.

There are lots of things one can be thankful for. Reverend Sampson stated that persons should not focus on negativity and what’s wrong, but focus on what is going well.

He continued, “The fact that we are a democratic country, we have certain freedoms that many people around the world do not have; the fact that we can go to church on Sunday and we have the liberty of praying at work.”

Agreeing with Reverend Sampson was in studio guest of of the Show, Pastor Emeritus of New Covenant Baptist Church, Bishop Simeon Hall.

“I think we should that we should be grateful for the road the Lord has brought us on a country.

“As a country we’ve done well and personally, I sermonize what the Lord have brought me from and hundreds of other young people can say the Lord has lifted them up; I have the spirit of Thanksgiving,” Bishop Hall said.

The Bahama Journal also spoke with tourists yesterday while they were enjoying the sun, sand and sea of The Bahamas and asked them, ‘What are you thankful for?’

When asked if Thanksgiving should be celebrated in The Bahamas, Elkeno Jones, a Bahamian living in Canada at the moment and visiting, told The Journal that he didn’t think Bahamians should celebrate the holiday because of history implications of the origin of Thanksgiving.

However, he did express thanks for being back home in Nassau. Mr. Jones said, “Right now, I am just thankful to be back to my hometown, Nassau, Bahamas; lots of sun, sand and sea.”

“I just love the fact that we are blessed with such a beautiful island.

“I’m thankful for my family, we are all here on vacation and this is our second time as a family spending thanksgiving on a cruise. This is our first time here in The Bahamas and we love it,” Lakeisha Williams said.

Ms. Williams also said, “It’s a very big thing, we all get together and we feast; we have huge feasts. Of course, the traditional turkey and we all get together and plays games and watch sports.

“It’s just a time that family can really get together and be thankful and not have the stress of buying gifts for Christmas. Thanksgiving is my favorite holiday.”

Fellow cruise traveller with Ms. Williams was Andrea Richard. She said, “I’m thankful for being alive and I couldn’t ask for a better place to be on Thanksgiving Day.”

Hailing from San Jose, California, Dena Becker told The Journal at Arawak Cay, that her family travels every year to her parents cabin in the mountains where it is snows. “We have a big meal and sit around the camp fire and just enjoy each other’s company,” Ms. Becker said.

Before riding off on her bicycle for a tour, she said however, “I am thankful for friends and family and a beautiful vacation here in The Bahamas.