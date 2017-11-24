A twenty two year old man was arraigned in Magistrate’s Court yesterday charged with murder and armed robbery.

Michael Newland of Montell Heights was charged with one count of murder and five counts of armed robbery before Magistrate Samuel McKinney.

He is accused of causing the death of Martin Flauristine back in February 24th 2014.

Also, on the same day in question, Newland is accused of robbing several people.

It is alleged that Newland ,armed with a firearm, robbed the following people: Michael Mercidieu of two hundred dollars and a black Nokia cell phone, George Charlostin of fifty dollars, Monique Davis of five dollars, Ena Knowles of eight dollars, Alexandria Bowe of twenty dollars and Freda Strachan of fifteen dollars.

Newland was not represented by Counsel .

After Magistrate McKinney read his charges, Newland asked to speak to the court saying,“your honor, I am not in a gang and they have me in maximum security. So I rather be safe than sorry and asking if I can be transferred to general population.” The Magistrate granted his request.

The accused was not required to enter a plea and may apply for Voluntary Bill of Indictment .

Newland was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Corrections and the matter was adjourned until February 9th 2018.