Months of planning for investors and participants now hang in the balance after news of a possible alternate for the third installment of Bahamas Junkanoo Carnival broke yesterday, however a number of Bahamians say they welcome the postponement or even total cancelation due to the seriousness of the upcoming elections.

Yesterday, during a renaming street ceremony at University of The Bahamas (UB) Prime Minister Perry Christie briefly addressed the assumption by saying he had received advisement that carnival would be postponed but there has been no official statement.

The Bahama Journal spoke with several Bahamians who say the favorably welcome the possibility.

“We don’t need carnival during the time of our general election,” said Terrence.

“It can’t distract us from what we need to do as a person which is change the government or keep the government in place.”

“Carnival is basically just a weekend and after that we still have to go back to our lives,” said Archie.

“I’m kind of happy it got pushed back; let’s focus on the more important issues which is the right government to run this country.”

Chief Executive Officer of the Bahamas National Festival Commission, Roscoe Dames announced just last week revealed that there would be 50 percent budget cut in thus year’s carnival festivities. ‘

“We have streamlined the operational significantly, without compromising the quality of our production,” he said.

“Compared to last year and the stream lining of our operation, and financial constraints, The Bahamas Junkanoo Carnival will be hosted in one location, the Cultural Village, which is on Arawak Cay.”

The commission had also announced its headliners and various activities prior to and during carnival weekend which is slated for May 5th, 2017 to May 7th, 2017.

“We have scheduled over the next four weeks, block parties, April 6, 13, 20 and 27th here in the Pirates Square.

“It’s going to be non-stop entertainment every night, Thursday, Friday and Saturday,” Mr. Dames said.

The artist lineup includes performances by natives Avi, Rick Carey of Baha Men, Lady E and Veronica Bishop, and other performers such as Skinny Fabulous, Ultimate Rejects, Farmer Nappy, King and Queens of the Band, Rhythm Band, Olatunji, Machel Montana and Beres Hammond who will close out the events on Saturday night.

The Road Fever is expected to include 21 companies.