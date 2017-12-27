The Bahamas has secured the number two spot on Condé Nast Traveller’s list of best places to travel in 2018.

Condé Nast Traveller references the diversity of the multi-island destination, new resorts and increased airlift as just some of the many reasons why travelers should visit The Bahamas next year.

Joy Jibrilu, Director General at the Ministry of Tourism says the Ministry is looking forward to welcoming even more visitors to all the islands of the Bahamas in 2018, adding that the ranking is great exposure.

Condé Nast Traveller magazine has a readership of 335,000 and its online publication has more than one million monthly unique visitors.