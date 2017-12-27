The general public expressed their disdain after the annual Boxing Day Junkanoo Parade was rescheduled for a start time of Tuesday at 6pm instead of the usual midnight start time.

Bahamians yesterday expressed their frustrations, citing the time conflicted with a concert featuring a major international hip hop group taking place at the same time, which may affect the attendance at the parade.

The change came after what was described as a very close vote after Junkanoo officials held a meeting on Monday Morning.

This, after an an all clear had been given by meteorologists who previously predicted bad weather on the night of the event which prompted the time change.

The Journal spoke with Chairman of the Junkanoo Corporation of New Providence Silbert Ferguson.

“Because of the decision made in regards to the weather, all of the logistics were made topsy turvy ; so the groups in a close vote of 6 to 5 voted to change the date to Tuesday at 6pm,” Mr. Ferguson said.

When the initial change was announced, there did was some concern from the general public about a dip an attendance, citing tourists who bought tickets expecting an earlier start time, possibly deciding not to attend a concern that Ferguson said is valid.

“There is much concern from everybody, but the groups decided they could not mobilize in time with the original start time .

“If persons (tourists) don’t come, there isn’t much we can do about it,” Mr. Ferguson said.