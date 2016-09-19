For the second consecutive year, The Bahamas was named the ‘Caribbean’s Leading Luxury Destination’ by the World Travel Awards at a lavish gala in Jamaica on Saturday night.

The Bahamas beat out Anguilla, Turks and Caicos Islands, Mustique and St. Lucia, to win the prestigious award.

The honour one of several that The Bahamas was nominated for at the 23rd annual World Travel Awards – Caribbean region, including Caribbean’s Leading Beach Destination, Cruise Destination, Cruise Port Destination, Dive Destination, Honeymoon Destination, Airport and Romantic Destination.

Additionally, The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism was also nominated for the Caribbean’s Leading Tourist Board.

Accepting the award in Jamaica was Giovanni Grant, general manager of Multi Destination Marketing.

“I’m thrilled that The Bahamas has maintained its appeal as the leading luxury destination,” he said. “It speaks to our commitment to building on the success that we have achieved thus far. We will continue to work hard and hopefully next year we’ll be walking away with a few more awards.”

Echoing similar sentiments, Director General at The Ministry of Tourism Joy Jibrilu added that The Bahamas is “elated to have been deemed the Caribbean’s leading luxury destination.

“Winning this award for consecutive year, especially in such a competitive market, means that we are doing something right. This stamp of approval from the World Travel Awards says a lot.

The Caribbean & North America Gala Ceremony took place at Sandals Ochi Beach Resort in Ochi Rios.

Two resorts in The Bahamas also won big on Saturday night.

Sandals Emerald Bay Resort was named the Caribbean Leading All Inclusive Resort and Atlantis Resort was named the Caribbean’s Leading Casino Resort.

Last year, the 2015 WTA Caribbean & North America Gala Ceremony was held at Sandals Emerald Bay Resort. At the time, Minister of Tourism Obie Wilchcombe was named Caribbean’s Leading Travel Personality of the Year, while The Bahamas was voted Caribbean’s Leading Luxury Island Destination.

WTA also named The Islands of The Bahamas 2015 Leading Wedding Destination at the WTA’s global Gala Ceremony in Morocco back in December.

World Travel Award is voted for by travel and tourism professionals worldwide.

The latest award adds to the many accolades The Bahamas has received this year