Minister of Foreign Affairs Darren Henfield has offered condolences to the United States of America in the wake of what’s being dubbed a terror attack.

On Tuesday 29-year-old Sayfullo Saipov an immigrant from Uzbekistan raced down a busy bike path in a rented pickup truck mowing down pedestrians and cyclists near the World Trade Center’s memorial.

At least eight are dead and 11 are seriously injured.

Henfield called the attack a senseless act.

“The Bahamas continues to condemn cowardly acts of terror and to note that the use of violence to achieve political ends will never work. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families impacted by this hideous event,” Henfield said.

He added that he has sent a formal note conveying regrets and heartfelt sentiments to the government of the United States.

The terrorist was shot in the abdomen by police after jumping out of the truck with a fake gun in each hand shouting “Allahu Akbar,” Arabic for “God is great”.

He underwent surgery and was in critical condition, but survived and was charged yesterday by federal prosecutors.

He was prompted to attack by an online call to action from the Islamic terrorist group ISIS.

It is reported that he chose Halloween because he knew more people would be out on the streets.

According to reports, while in hospital he asked to display the Islamic State group’s flag in his room and said “he felt good about what he had done”.

Saipov’s charges could bring the death penalty.