Baha Mar launched its official grand opening to the world last evening with a spectacular video presentation of the future plans of Baha Mar and the Bahamas.

Based in the Bahamas, VP of Marketing, Karin Salinas said, “We’ve categorized this day as a milestone day for us. It is the opportunity to really go on a grander scale to showcase Baha Mar to the rest of the world.”

Displaying the essence of being on vacation is what Baha Mar’s creative director, Marcelo Cardoso displayed during the press conference, introducing new commercials that will be used to showcase Baha Mar.

In April, Baha Mar centered its soft opening on the Grand Hyatt, until other phases of the hotel were completed. Now in its completion, Baha Mar is ready to go into overdrive and market itself to the world.

Baha Mar will be introducing the luxury brand of SLS to its prestigious hotel in two weeks.

Baha Mar is $4.2 billion integrated resort development located along the pristine beaches of New Providence in the Bahamas.