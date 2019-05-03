An attempt to evade police ended in drowning yesterday for one of the three suspects behind a break-in in the Sea Breeze area in New Providence. Police Liason Officer Superintendent Shanta Knowles told reporters on the scene that after 10:00 am, they responded to reports of the incident that took place on Bay Lilly Drive.

Police responded to a call after receiving reports that a home was broken into. Upon the officer’s arrival, they saw three men running from the home. Two of them were captured and taken into custody, a third jumped into the canal just at the rear of the house.

“The officers noticed that he was swimming in the canal towards Golf Course Boulevard. Therefore a patrol unit was sent to the other side of the community.

“Officers noticed as he was swimming, he appeared to have been in distress, they rendered assistance to him by jumping into the water, brought him to shore and began to perform CPR, until an ambulance arrived; but he was pronounced dead upon its arrival,” said the officer.

Superintendent Shanta Knowles also noted that because of the watchful eyes of the residents in the Sea Breeze community, the Police were alerted as quickly as they were able to capture two of the men. When asked if officers were on patrol in the area, she responded that it was a quick response by Police Officers.

The incident has prompted officials to issue some safety measures heading into the long summer months. After school closes and children are on summer holidays for a few months, they are admonishing parents to ensure that their children are involved in positive activities, so that they do not become involved in crime and are not victims of crime.

“Homeowners are encouraged to take every precaution to secure their homes when they are not there and we encourage installing surveillance cameras, security screens, and we encourage the proper use of locks, so that their values can be protected when they are away from home.”

The matter is under active investigations.

