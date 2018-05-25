Police appealing to parents and or guardians of children and teens to do more to protect them, particularly females, when walking on the streets after another female reported an indecent assault.

They are working in overtime to apprehend sexual offenders in New Providence.

According to police reports, shortly after 2:00pm, a juvenile female was walking on a dirt road in the area of Big Pond Subdivision when she was accosted by an unknown male who indecently assaulted her before running away.

This is the third incident of assault on a juvenile. Just last week, police reported that two juvenile females were sexually assaulted in two separate incidence on April 28th and May 14th in the Englerston Community.

On Tuesday, police confirmed that they had a suspect in custody in connection with the assaults, but he had not been charged with the offense.

According to reports from police, on Wednesday the man that was held by residents of a community in the area of Wulff Road was subsequently arrested by Police on Sunday 20th May, 2018, in connection with sexual assaults on two minors. He has since been exonerated and subsequently released from custody.

Both incidents remain open and under active investigation.

Police are appealing to members of the public for any information that can assist in identifying the suspect and bringing these matters to a close.