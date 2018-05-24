Wynn Development, the company that is hoping to conclude the sale of Grand Lucayan, in Grand Bahama soon, is set to bring an addition to the Cable Beach strip with a multi-million dollar hotel and residence.

The estimated cost of the project is $120 million.

During a groundbreaking ceremony at the proposed site on West Bay Street, Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis lauded Wynn Development Chief Executive Officer Paul Wynn for his vision, while adding that the development will further transform Cable Beach.

“The development will operate under the Kimpton Hotel and Restaurant brand, and will be managed by Small Luxury Hotels.

The five-storey GoldWynn promises to be an architectural masterpiece of contemporary architecture,” Dr. Minnis said.

Dr. Minnis added that the development will not only provide construction jobs, and hotel jobs upon completion, but stated work with the developer will go hand in hand with the Ministry of Education and Agriculture.

“The developer has agreed to a training and apprenticeship programme for employees.

“This will be done in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and BTVI, which will facilitate the development of various skills.

“The developer has also agreed to sourcing and using local agricultural and other products,” Dr. Minnis said.

CEO Wynn assured that the hotel and residence will not be competition for Baha Mar.

“We will not compete with Baha Mar, we will compliment Baha Mar with a boutique of eclectic environment, accessibility for Bahamians is essential,” Mr. Wynn said.

Mr. Wynn added that it is the intention of the company, which has existed for close to 40 years, to make substantial investments in The Bahamas.

“One such investment in Freeport has proven to be quite complex; however, it is proceeding now as expected and we have reason to believe that it will be concluded soon.

“I would like to thank Prime Minister Dr. Minnis for his support, not only today, but as well as when our project was first conceived, and we met at his office several days ago.

“He has been with us every step of the way.

“Our team is elated at the groundbreaking for the Goldwynn Hotel and Residences, this project is a passion for us as the result of several years of planning and perseverance.

“Our aims here are several: to be architecturally progressive, and individualistic in both exteriors and interiors,” Mr. Wynn said.

Construction for the hotel and residence is scheduled to begin in July and is with a completion date set for December 2020.

According to Mr. Wynn, 350 Bahamians will be employed during construction, and just over 150 people will be employed once the development is in operation.

The five star hotel features a beach front infinity pool, seaside dining, a theatre and social house and gallery.