Hundreds of Androsians attended the memorial service on Friday for the victims of the Aztec Jet crash.

Piercing wails could be heard coming from family members who could be seen tightly clinching each other for strength and support in the packed cathedral of Mount Olive in Morgan’s Bluff, Andros.

Songs, prayers and tributes were given by friends, loved ones and parliamentarians who felt the pain of the family’s grief.

It was a tragedy that brought together both sides of the political divide.

Area MP, Carlton Bowleg said he knew all of the victims – pilot Darren Clarke, Margaret Adderley, Valentino Cardinal Knowles, Carter Campbell, Desiree Russell and 10-Year-Old Destiniqe Wilson.

He recounted his last moments with each, which was just days before the crash.

He sought to comfort the grieving family with words of hope.

“I want to say that although we go through trials and we go through tribulations and though there will be sorrows, we must learn to lean together on the everlasting arms. Even though this road may be long and this journey may be hard, I want you the people of North Andros to know that as long as we stand together we will get through this. Even though the mountain may seem hard to climb, everyday we’re going to climb higher and higher together,” Bowleg said.

Also bringing words of comfort was Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis.

“I call upon the communities of Andros to help sustain and to stay close to the families of the victims of this terrible misfortune. I wish to encourage you with words from an unnamed author. There’s no storm that God can’t carry you through; no bridge that God won’t help you to cross,” Dr. Minnis said.

The opposition leader, Philip Davis, also encouraged the families to lean on each other through the grieving period.

“Grief has a way of bringing people together, to love each other even more deeply. Sadly it has to be grief to bring out those valuable traits,” Davis said.

The six, who died on aboard the twin engine Aztec, were on their way to New Providence from San Andros when their plane went down in waters off Mastic Point.