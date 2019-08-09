Amnesty International yesterday followed suit with a number of countries by issuing a travel advisory calling for possible visitors to the United States to exercise extreme caution due to rampant gun violence.

The London-based human rights organization reasoned that gun violence has become so prevalent in the U.S. and that amounts to a human rights crisis.

Amnesty’s travel advisory follows that of both Venezuela and Uruguay following this past weekend’s mass shootings in Texas and Ohio where 31 people were killed.

It also advised the traveling public to “be extra vigilant at all times” and to be wary of the ubiquity of firearms among the population.

The advisory also warned persons to avoid places where large numbers of people gather, especially cultural events, places of worship, schools, and shopping malls.

Lastly, Amnesty International is urging travelers to exercise increased caution when visiting local bars, nightclubs, and casinos.

Depending of the traveler’s gender identity, race, country of origin, ethnic background, or sexual orientation, the organization said travelers may be at a higher risk of being targeted with gun violence and should plan accordingly.

Amnesty’s travel advisory came after Minister of Foreign Affairs Darren Henfield made it clear that he does not see the need for The Bahamas to issue a travel advisory.

Instead, he cautioned Bahamians to stay alert when traveling anywhere.

