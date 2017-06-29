Categorized | National News

Americans Arrested after Failing to Declare

Posted on 29 June 2017.

After failing to declare and making a false declaration, an American man and woman from Malabar, Florida were taken into custody on Tuesday.

According to police, shortly before 3 p.m., the pair was returning to the United States, when United States Customs and Border Protection officials detained them at the United States Pre- Clearance Departure Lounge at the Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA) for failing to declare $25,850 and making a false declaration.

The man and woman were arrested and are expected to be arraigned in court sometime this week.

Police also took another American man into custody around that same time in the downtown area.

The man was taken into custody after officers from the Tourism Unit found him in possession of an undetermined amount of marijuana.

The arrest was made near Pompey Square.

He too, is expected to be formally charged this week.

