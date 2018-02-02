Abaco Police have confirmed that a 42-year-old resident of The Mudd was arraigned in Magistrate’s Court in Marsh Harbour on charges of arson.

The accused, Alfred Albury, was charged before Magistrate Ancella Evans on 10 counts of arson in connection to the fire in the Shanty Town in Marsh Harbour on Sunday.

Albury who was not required to enter a plea, was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Corrections until March 15 when he returns for trial.

In Other Crime News:

Police in the nation’s second city, Grand Bahama took three males into custody after they were found in possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition.

According to the police, shortly before 5pm Wednesday afternoon, officers of the Rapid Response Unit, while in the area of East Sunrise Highway near a business establishment took three males into custody. They were allegedly found in possession of a black 9mm pistol with two rounds of ammunition.

The men are expected to be arraigned before the Magistrate’s Court later this week.