Laurencia I.A. Smith, Journal Staff Writer

The curfew may be extended for an additional 30 days, according to Attorney General Carl Bethel.

Bethel told reporters of the possible curfew extension yesterday before entering the weekly Cabinet meeting.

Currently, the country is on a 24-hour lockdown to help combat the spread of COVID-19.

“The strong advice of the medical practitioners who are leading this fight, we must expend the curfew for at least another 30 days,” he said.

According to the attorney general, that matter of extending the curfew will debated in the House of the Assembly on Monday.

Bethel acknowledged that the government has been in discussion with the opposition on the way forward.

“I can let Bahamians know that I am in close consultation with the opposition and they agree that we should follow the medical advice of the medical professionals,” he said.

The attorney general wants Bahamians to understand that the government may take the advice of health officials and he added the government is not thrilled about extending the lockdown.

However, he wants Bahamians to understand the seriousness of the war against COVID-19.

“It is critically important, we can have police outside of everyone house. People must self-protect, the strongest human, let us fall back to our gut instinct in this matter,” Bethel said.

The attorney general wants Bahamians and residents to do everything to protect themselves, their families and protect the country.