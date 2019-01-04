Following months of talks and negotiations, Attorney General Carl Bethel told that the talks between the government and gaming operators are at a delicate state.

“Let me say it this way, I don’t like to talk about matters that are presently active, but I will say this: we are ready to go to court at the drop of a hat and they will know what I mean when I say that.

“We’ve had discussions, but I have said what I said just now. I am ready and my lawyers are ready to go to court at the drop of a hat. That is where we are right now,” he said.

The Attorney General spoke with reporters while on the sidelines of the New Year’s Day Junkanoo Parade.

Back in May of last year, during the budget communication in the House of Assembly, the government sought to introduce a 5 per cent stamp tax and a sliding scale tax that climbs as high as 50 per cent.

Gaming bosses did not take too kindly to that and in August, took the matter to the Supreme Court.

During the court proceedings a hold was placed on the implementation of both tax regimes.

Since then the gaming houses have withheld the payment of taxes.