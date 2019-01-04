The Water and Sewerage Corporation is on the move throughout the family islands with the latest commissioning of a WSC office in Cockburn Town, San Salvador.

The project was funded by the Caribbean Development Bank, through a Water Supply Improvement Project.

Chairman of the Corporation Adrian Gibson says the $1.7 million project in San Salvador makes that family island one of the few islands that is nearly complete in terms of water connections.

“This water works project was executed on a single lot the project saw some 10 miles of pipe ran, 132 service connections and 400 people were impacted.

“So, you’re talking about areas like Cockburn Town, Fernanders Bay, Long Bay, Sugar Loaf and Sandy Point Settlements, [has] supply and installation of the water transmission and distribution system in these settlements.

“You all should be proud to be able to claim to be one of the islands of The Bahamas that is nearly complete in terms of water connections.

“We also have a fully functioning R.O System; [so] you’re going to get nice fresh reverse osmosis water,” Mr. Gibson said.

The new system produces some 70,000 gallons of water per day, according to Mr. Gibson.

Mr. Gibson added that this facility is a compliment of the WSC water system upgrade.

“All tests have been performed, so you’re good to go.

“A new Water and Sewerage Corporation office has been opened to improve the service to the residents of San Salvador.

“This new office will facilitate customers and residents being able to have easy access to the corporation; no longer having to go over that ridgy, jiggly road. Now customers can address their concerns and pay their bills, and I emphasize pay their bills.

“So, this office has been long in the making, no more paying of bills deep in the bush, behind the airport,” Mr. Gibson said

Member of Parliament for San Salvador and Leader of the Opposition Philip Davis, was also present at the commissioning said the water works project is “a component of a larger exercise undertaken by the government of The Bahamas”, which required the government to find funding for it.

“It was in 2011 that a commissioning report was completed for the family island water program, which identified all the islands, necessary works to be done and it also assigned the cost for those works to be done.

“In fact, I dare say, that the assessment that was done required The Bahamas government to find $104 plus million to be able to effectively provide affordable, clean potable water throughout all the communities throughout The Bahamas.

“The government between 2012 and 2017, was able to take that program carve out some of it that was affordable for the government and the emphasis was on family islands,” Mr. Davis said.

The Caribbean Development Bank Water Supply Improvement Project is funded by a $28.33 million loan, with $13.3 million in counterpart funding from the government.

This project assist with two projects in New Providence and six on different islands.

The project is also nearing substantial completion in South Andros with works there costing $5.5 million.

This commissioning followed the WSC’s inspection of Tarpum Bay’s water plant in Eleuthera during a recent stopover visit to the island.

The plant, which services the communities of Tarpum Bay and Rock Sound, produces approximately 460,000 gallons of water per day and has a storage capacity of 500,000 gallons.