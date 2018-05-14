Drug Enforcement Unit Officers discovered illegal ammunition and dangerous drugs in Grand Bahama over the weekend in two separate incidents.

In the first incident on Friday, shortly after 11:00am, DEU officers, acting on information, went to Alcester Road and conducted a search of an area where they discovered in a black plastic bag 50 .9mm rounds of ammunition and 50 .40 rounds of ammunition.

In the second incident, while in the area of Drake Avenue, officers acting on information, conducted a search of a track road in bushes where they discovered 2 clear plastic packages and a bag containing suspected marijuana.

According to the police, the estimated weight is 6 pounds with a street value of $6,000.00.

There were no arrest made in these matters and police are actively investigating them.

Police are also investigating a shooting incident on Sunday that left a male in serious condition at the Rand Memorial Hospital.

Shortly before 3am Sunday police received information that a male was shot in the area of Hearne Lane. Officers responded along with EMS personnel, where they met the victim at Hearne Lane with gunshot wounds about the body. He was taken to the Rand Memorial Hospital, seen by doctor and is listed in serious condition.

Police are appealing to the general public for any information that they can give.

Police in New Providence also asking members of the public, to come forth with any information they may have in solving an armed robbery, which occurred Friday, 11 th, May 2018.

According to reports, shortly after 5:00pm, a male was standing outside his home in Jubilee Gardens, when he was approached by a male armed with a firearm, who robbed him of cash and other items before getting into a gold colour vehicle, with other persons and speeding off.

Police have also taken a 20 year old male of Christopher Street off Farrington Road, into custody who is now assisting with investigations into the stabbing death of a 16 year old, who was killed Friday night in Nassau Village.

According to reports shortly after 8pm an altercation at Butler Street, Nassau village between a group of men resulted in one of the males being stabbed about the body.

EMS were called to the scene in an attempt to revive the victim but were unsuccessful he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are also encouraging young people to look for positive ways of settling arguments and disagreements without resorting to violence.