In a combined effort between the Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF), the Department of Immigration and the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF), some 53 Haitian migrants were apprehended on Tilloo Cay, Abaco on Wednesday.

According to RBDF officials, around 6:30 a.m. yesterday, patrol craft HMBS Kamalamee, commanded by Senior Lieutenant Valentino Rolle, while on patrol discovered 53 Haitian migrants on Tilloo Cay off of Abaco, which included 44 males, six females and three minors, who all appeared to be in good health when discovered.

The patrol vessel arrived at HMBS Coral Harbour at approximately 5:30 p.m. where there were processed and handed over to the proper authorities for further processing.