Just two days after a brutal triple shooting in the Bain Town community, 19-year-old Anthon Davis-Stevens was yesterday charged with one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder in the Magistrate’s Court.

Appearing before Magistrate Jeanine Weech-Gomez, Davis-Stevens was charged with unlawfully causing the death of eight-month-old Sheldon Tinker Jr. and attempting to cause the death of Sheldon Tinker Sr. and Jefrina Sweeting this past Monday.

It is alleged that the accused forced himself into the Rupert Dean Lane home and shot each of the victims, fatally killing the baby boy.

The mother has since been released from the hospital however, the father remains in critical condition, fighting for his life.

Given the nature of the offences, the court had no jurisdiction to ask the suspect to enter a plea or grant bail.

He was therefore remanded to prison until he is served his voluntary bill of indictment on October 26, 2017.

Before he was taken away, the accused spoke to the magistrate saying, “I don’t know what I’m being charged for.”

She then asked, “Are you saying you have no knowledge of what you’re being charged with?” To which he responded, “No.”