Piped potable water will be provided to all Bahamian communities in shortly through a $28 million loan agreement from the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB).

Minister of Public Works and Urban Development Philip ‘Brave’ Davis made the announcement during the official launch of The Bahamas Water Supply Improvement Project yesterday at the British Colonial Hilton Hotel.

Though the launch took place yesterday, components of the agreement commenced from last November.

Since then, three key areas in New Providence that previously had no piped water have reaped the benefits of the programme.

“In Pinewood Gardens, Phase “B” Area, the project is substantially complete. The new piped water supply system was recently commissioned and corporation teams are actively working to connect 300 homeowners, whose applications have been processed,” Mr. Davis said.

“In Coral Lakes, this project is also substantially complete and the new piped water supply system has been commissioned. One hundred twenty-five applications have been processed and many of these connections have already been installed. In Boatswain Hill, the project is nearing completion and this system should be commissioned in the coming days. One hundred applications have been processed for this area, and I am advised that Corporation’s teams are diligently canvassing the area to secure additional connections.”

The new water connections he also noted are being provided to residents, free of charge and residents were encouraged to make their applications as soon as possible.

Not only did work being in the capital, but in a number of Family Islands as well.

“For South Andros, the contract for a new piped water supply, inclusive of over 20 miles of new water mains and 600 service connections was awarded during November of last year,” Mr. Davis said.

“For my San Salvador, I am pleased to confirm that last month, a contract was awarded for the installation of nine miles of new water mains and 160 service connections. Or my beloved Cat Island, I am particularly delighted to report that tendering for works there will commence next month. This means that Cat Island, for the first time in its history, will be provided with world class, piped, desalinated water.”

Mr. Davis reminded all those in attendance that water is a big deal and the government remains committed to bringing about world class piped potable water to each and every Bahamian at the earliest possible opportunity.

Also in attendance was Chairman of the Water and Sewerage Corporation Leslie Miller, Caribbean Development Bank Vice-President Patricia McKenzie, Ministry of Finance Financial Secretary Simon Wilson, and General Manager Glen Laville.

The official ceremony preceded a two-day workshop for all of the project’s stakeholders.