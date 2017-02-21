The Democratic National Alliance (DNA) ratified another four candidates in the run-up to the general election.

Elected as the newly appointed four were Samuel Kemp-Representative in the North Andros and Berry Islands constituency, Samuel Strachan-Representative for Cat Island, Rum Cay, and San Salvador; Stephanie Lightbourne- Representative for Englerston; Gerrino Saunders- Representative for St. Barnabas.

Leader of the DNA, Branville McCartney announced their last group of candidates will be revealed next week.

“I’m very pleased with the candidates that were announced thus far.”

“Our candidates as of today are 28, and God Willing by next week we will complete our compliment of candidates for the DNA.” Mr. McCartney said.

Mr. McCartney reassured that each of the newly appointed candidates are in a league of their own, and can’t be compared to any of the same candidates of the opposing parties.

“We hear other people using that terminology but there’s only one party with persons that are agents of change, you can’t be change and you are the ones who’ve been doing the foolishness over and over again,” Mr. McCartney said.

“I want you to go and look at each candidate one by one, and compare them to the PLP candidate and compare them to the FNM’s representative in those respective constituencies and bar none the better person falls under the DNA, bar none,” Mr. McCartney said.

As each of the candidates gave a brief introductory speech, newly appointed representative of St. Barnabas, Gerrino Saunders expressed his concern for the platform of Youth, Sports, and Culture and the anticipated Sports Academy that Saunders said has been lingering for the past five years.

“My main focus once the DNA becomes the Government of The Bahamas will be on youth, education and sports development,” Mr. Saunders said.

“A few months ago I felt kind of bad for the minister, he looked depressed when they took the world relays out of his portfolio and put in sports because primarily, I hate to say this publicly, but he’s a good talker, he can be at a pep rally and get you roweled up but won’t follow through,” Mr. Saunders continued.

Ms. Lightbourne is a mother, wife, entrepreneur, philanthropist and nationalist. She serves as the vice-president of the Coterie of Caribbean Butlers, the leading hospitality institute in The Bahamas and Executive Director of The Empowerment Zone (TEZ); a community outreach nonprofit organization.

She is a product of the Englerston community.

Mr. Saunders has been a resident of the Englerston/St. Barnabas community for the past 33 years. He is married to Mrs. Shundell Alexis Saunders and together they have three children.

He began his professional career with a stint at the Atlantis, Paradise Island before developing a passion for the media business.

He subsequently joined the Tribune Media Group as a reporter.

There he also developed a passion for motivational speaking, in particular to at-risk youth. Gerrino then moved on to radio and TV with Island FM 102.9 before joining Jones Communications Network (JCN) as a senior reporter in 2004.

Mr. Kemp started his career at the South Ocean Beach Hotel & Golf Club as a Ranger, cart attendant and golf starter. In 1986, he needed a career change and joined the Royal Bahamas Police Force where he spent approximately eight years in service.

Samuel Strachan moved into the technical world of computers at a young age, and has climbed the ladder ever since. Mr. Strachan was invited to and served as a technical studies instructor for four years. Now full time in the IT industry, Mr. Strachan has assisted numerous schools in over eight islands with their computer labs and other technical needs.