Police took two individuals into custody after seizing over $2 million worth of cocaine in Bimini on Friday.

The find came after an early morning joint operation led by DEU in Grand Bahama and Bimini officers, which led to the seizure of a large quantity of cocaine and the arrest of two Bahamian males in waters near Bimini.

Reports are that shortly before 8 a.m., officers of the Drug Enforcement Unit and officers of the Bimini District, in a joint operation, intercepted a 26-foot aqua and white “contender” vessel in waters north of Alice Town, Bimini.

Officers boarded the vessel and arrested two males onboard and discovered two white coolers and two backpacks all containing a number of packages of suspected cocaine. The estimated street value of the drugs is $2.3 million.

The suspected cocaine and the two males, who are residents of Bimini, were taken into police custody and are expected to be arraigned before the Magistrate’s Court in New Providence this week.

Assistant Commissioner of Police and Head of the Drug Enforcement Unit Samuel Butler, during a press conference held after the seizure, said officers are becoming keener of the emerging trends in the business of illegal narcotics as evidenced by the frequency of seizures recently.

Now with a number of major seizures over the past month, ACP Butler highlighted the overall collaboration of all sectors of the Royal Bahamas Police Force as a driving factor in the number of recent interdictions as well.

The latest bust came on the heels of two major drug busts in August alone.

Last week, acting on intelligence, the team went to waters off Williams Town, Exuma and intercepted a go-fast vessel. Upon searching the vessel, police discovered a large quantity of marijuana.

The count included 65 bales, totaling 3,201 pounds with a street value $3.2 million.

Coincidentally, this is three weeks after three men were taken into police custody in connection with the discovery of $3.2 million worth of marijuana in Andros on Emancipation Day.