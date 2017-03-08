The world’s second largest cruise line operator Royal Caribbean Cruises is expected to undertake a $150 million, three-phase port expansion project on Coco Cay (Little Stirrup Cay) scheduled for completion by the end of winter 2017.

The announcement was made yesterday during a Heads of Agreement Signing between the government and officials from Royal Caribbean Cruises held at the Office of the Prime Minister.

The installation of the fixed pier which is estimated at a cost of $40 million will allow for additional safety of cruise passengers and employees, to have direct access to the island instead of using boats.

Prime Minister Perry Christie expressed his gratitude to Royal Caribbean officials for their longstanding relationship.

“With the addition of the fixed pier, the Cay will also be able to receive larger cruise ships and will accommodate Oasis ships which carry up to 5,400 passengers.

“To date, the company has invested some $235 million into the development of the cay, which reportedly provides extraordinary visitor experiences to its clientele. The Phase II construction will be concentrated at the pier arrivals area and East Beach.

“The plans are to create an authentically Bahamian arrivals area that will offer additional accommodations for guest attractions,” Mr. Christie said.

The prime minister also spoke to the possible employment benefits this new venture could possibly yield and its potential impact on the economy.

“There are currently 140 Bahamians employed at the cay and it is anticipated that during the construction phases, an additional 30 Bahamians will be employed, bringing the approximate total to 210.

“In order to further enhance and encourage employment opportunities for Bahamians, the developer have also agreed to establish and operate a training academy in The Bahamas to commence in 2017.

“The Royal Caribbean Cruises Training Academy will provide Bahamians who aspire to a shipboard career with a unique opportunity to participate in innovative training and development,” Mr. Christie said.

President and CEO of Royal Caribbean Cruises Limited Michael Bayley reiterated the significance of the longstanding relationship his company has had with the Bahamian government, a partnership which has been mutually beneficial to both parties.

Mr. Bayley added that his company plans to up its annual visitor total from about 1.7 million visitors annually to 3 million.

The company is also expected to enter in discussions with the Bahamas Agricultural and Marine Science Institute (BAMSI) and the Bahamas Agricultural and Industrial Corporation (BAIC) to establish a list of potential Bahamian suppliers of local produce which can be used on the cay.

The company has also agreed to employ a minimum of 200 qualified graduates of the training academy annually.

Royal Caribbean owns Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Pullmantur, Azamara Club Cruises and CDF Croisieres de France as well as TUI cruises through a 50 percent venture with the TUI Group which is the world’s largest tourism conglomerate.