In the midst of critics creating the notion that Baha Mar will not meet the projected opening date this April, Attorney General Allyson Maynard Gibson yesterday sought to dispel that idea.

One such critic is the resort’s Former Developer Sarkis Izmirlian, who in a release accused the government of making the multi-billion dollar property seem more than it is.

This came on the heels of Rosewood Hotels and Resorts recent announcement that its property in The Bahamas will open in Spring 2018.

“The bottom line for the Bahamian people is that it is very clear that Baha Mar is opening. You’ve heard from CTF, and you’ve heard about events being held there. We expect a literal handover on March 21st, which is days away. We are expecting that the convention centre, the casino hotel, the golf course where we’re expecting some activity there before April 21st as well,” the attorney general said.

While speaking to reporters outside Cabinet yesterday, Mrs. Maynard Gibson suggested that the individuals who speak negatively about Baha Mar, and the government’s involvement in matters concerning the resort, have no credibility.

“Let’s look at where it’s coming from. Surprisingly, Mr. Minnis has been consistently opposed to the opening of Baha Mar for the benefit of Bahamians,” she said.

“It’s also coming from D’Aguillar who actually voted for Chapter 11, the bankruptcy proceeding,” she continued.

“It’s also coming from Izmirlian who applied to put the company into bankruptcy. Now that the government has actually properly intervened in that matter that affected Bahamians and our country, the vast majority of Bahamians I know, are happy to see that project opened and operational,” Mrs. Maynard Gibson said.

Last June Mr. Izmirlian filed bankruptcy for Baha Mar in a US court.

Subsequently, the government intervened by successfully challenging that submission, and the matter was dealt with in Bahamians courts.

Many who opposed the government’s intervention feel that Baha Mar would have been opened sooner if the Chapter 11 process had played out.

Mrs. Maynard Gibson feels quite the contrary.

“Bahamians are very happy that the government brought the matter here to The Bahamas, where our courts are quite capable of dealing with it. You will see from the information filed in Delaware that there were no plans attached and no money to the proposals of Baha Mar. I’m sure that Bahamians are delighted and the government is happy. If it was still in Delaware, the likelihood that it would be closed is very very high,” she said.

The government is holding firm to an April 21st soft opening for Baha Mar.

The resort is expected to consist of 1,000 rooms, and will comprise of the Rosewood Resort, Grand Hyatt and the SLS Lux.