The Bahamas National Commission on Marijuana’s 23- member committee is heading overseas to Jamaica and Canada in an effort to gather as much information to continue their study regarding all things related to Cannabis (marijuana).



Co-chair of the Commission, retired former Deputy Commissioner of Police, Quinn McCartney said the purpose of the mission is to investigate the regulatory issues and realities as they relate to a sister CARICOM member state.



While in these countries that both have regularized the use of the Cannabis plant, Mr. McCartney said that the Commission will meet with government and the Cannabis Licensing Authority (CLA) officials.



“While in Jamaica, members of the Commission will meet with key officials from both the Jamaican government and officials from the Cannabis Licensing Authority to investigate the regulatory issues.



“In addition, members of the Commission will plan to travel to Canada to meet with government officials and also the CLA in an effort to obtain a broader perspective relative to concerns surrounding Cannabis reform around the world,” Mr. McCartney said.



“Upon returning to The Bahamas, the Commission will compile a report that will be shared with the government,” he added.



Initially the Commission was to report its findings by the end of April, however it was given a three month extension to make this happen, much to the dismay of critics, who argue that the Commission is taking too long to reveal their findings.



The Rastafarian movement here in The Bahamas has indicated intentions to sue the government over the issue.



When questioned about these critics, Mr. McCartney said the Commission is aware that the public wants the issue addressed as quickly as possible.



“The Commission wants to make sure that we are very deliberative in our discussions and in our consultations, and we want to make sure that what we bring to the Bahamian public is something that would be of relevance to The Bahamas.



“We say yes it may be perceived to be taking a bit too long, but certainly we want to give this issue sufficient time because it is a very important and critical issue



Mr. McCartney is encouraging the public to attend Town Hall meetings which are scheduled for June 27 here in the capital at the St. Johnâ€™s High School Auditorium at 6:30pm and in Grand Bahama at the Foster B. Pestaina Center Christ the King Anglican Church.



The Commission will also conduct walkabouts in several communities in New Providence and an anonymous survey to codify the views of the Bahamian public.



As a result, the Commission is seeking summer interns who would assist with research and logistical operations.



College students are encouraged to submit their resumes to info@bahamasncm.com by noon June 30th.

