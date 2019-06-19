Nygardâ€™s Golden Jubilee Review

Itâ€™s not an everyday occurrence to discover an individual who has pulled himself up by his bootstraps to achieve phenomenal success with a business thatâ€™s still breaking barriers, still achieving firsts, and still innovating fifty years later. What does it take? How did he achieve it all? And how can we achieve similar successes?

Thatâ€™s what weâ€™ll explore in this tri-weekly series. Weâ€™ll break down fashion mogul Peter Nygardâ€™s achievements and look at how his accomplishments can serve as practical applications to others in business and life.

Nygard Achieves Exponential Success

If you want to take your success to the next level, it requires doing more than what everyone else is doing.

Everyone knows that to be successful in businessâ€”or anything for that matterâ€”it takes a vision, commitment, hard work and determination. These are only the basics. It takes these and that much more. Because, thereâ€™s success and thereâ€™s success.

In everything that fashion mogul Peter Nygard does, he begins with basic success and then â€˜10-timesâ€™ it. Itâ€™s how he got the world to take notice and how he became a leader in the fashion industry.

Fashion industry writer, Jenny Park, stated in an article about how to be successful in the clothing industry that you have to not just be a designer but also an entrepreneur and you have to engage in continuous product development.

These are just two of the factors that Peter Nygard used to 10-times his multi-million-dollar success. He wears both his entrepreneur hat and his designer hat very well.

His designer hat has led to and continues to lead to design breakthroughs that break sales records. And his entrepreneur hat has led to unprecedented business success while many others in the industry were forced to close doors.

Nygardâ€™s desire to always be the best keeps him in continuous improvement mode. It causes him to focus on the details and make sure heâ€™s always producing quality.

With this type of focus and commitment you canâ€™t help but always get it right. It is Nygardâ€™s success rate that keeps the world captivated by him.

He has an unwavering commitment to quality. To ensure it, Nygard builds long-lasting relationships which is critical to his ability to maintain a level of excellence in quality and product fulfillment.

Nygard believes that innovation is quintessential in business and insists on not just the latest in technology but on designing and creating the latest in technology that will take his business to the next level.

His integration of innovations as a major part of his business model led to him becoming the Keynote Speaker at the prestigious 75th annual International Association of Department Stores (IADS) conference to share his discoveries and insights with industry participants.

Experiencing many firsts, setting many bench marks, and being a world leader is a natural consequence of the way Peter Nygard does business.

Achieving exponential success includes all of these things and more. For Nygard itâ€™s about being the best on every level. That means having the best in fabric quality, having the best designs, having the most sought-after products.

It also means running an efficient operation that involves bi-annual improvement analysis, constant innovations, continuous tweaking of logistics and fulfillment systems, ongoing reviews of production processes, endless research and improvements and brilliant strategic planning.

It sounds like countless hours of hard work and not ever letting up, doesnâ€™t it? Well yes; thatâ€™s what it takes.

Nygard is notorious for his 14-hour work days and insistence on getting everything right. Itâ€™s the kind of stuff top tier leaders are made of.

It does require one to do all of this and more to 10-times business results and take success to the next level.

Are you prepared to follow in these footsteps?