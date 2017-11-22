There are more cases of violence reported against women and children than in men. However, violence itself is not biased.

After some statistic research, one in three women is affected and one in seven men have reported gender violence, which pans out to one hundred in every seven hundred men, according to Dr. Theresa Adderley-Smith, Zonta Club of the Bahamas Gender Based Violence Co-Chair.

“The Bahamas ranks among the top ten countries in the Caribbean for gender based violence.” Dr. Smith told The Bahama Journal.

Persons can donate pairs of new or worn shoes to Arawak Cay this Saturday for the ‘Walk in my Shoes’ campaign.

Dr. Smith explains the significance of the campaign, “the shoes campaign signifies persons who have experienced loss, and those shoes will be a replacement or reminder of persons we have lost due to gender violence.”

Former candidates from the Democratic National Alliance (DNA) also showed their support to the activist group endeavours to stop gender based violence.

DNA supporter, Charlis Robins said, “Zonta is using the color orange to bring awareness to domestic violence against women and girls and the Democratic National Alliance is here to support them in this annual venture.”

The only male advocating with women advocates was Gerrino Saunders of The Bahama Journal and a sportcaster on Radio Love 97FM.

“No type of violence is good; violence begets violence, and with the social fabric in the community the way it is today, domestic violence and gender based violence are some of the culprits for creating the social ills that we see today.”