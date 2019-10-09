Another life cut short after a young man was gunned just off Wilson Tract, early yesterday, while sitting on a log outside his home.



When The Bahama Journal arrived on the scene police had already assessed the surroundings and covered the young man’s body with a white sheet.



Police press liaison officer Superintendent Shanta Knowles told reporters it was shortly after noon when police received the call about a shooting incident.



“Shortly after 12 this afternoon we know that a young man was sitting on a log through Spence Court, this is off Wilson Tract, when a grey vehicle pulled through the corner,” Supt. Knowles said.



“The occupants, all armed with firearm, opened fire in his direction fatally wounding him before speeding away. That is as much as we have at this time.”



While Supt. Knowles said it was too early to know if the incident is gang related or the act of retaliation, she shot down the idea that the area is a hotspot for crime, considering multiple shooting incidents occurring in the same yard in recent times.



“I believe that people in the community may have information on incidents that are brewing and what we want to do is encourage people when they know of incidents to let us know so that we could intervene and save the lives of our young men,” Supt Knowles said.



“We are committed to working these communities and making them safe for everyone. I believe that our communities are still safe.



“There are some stuff going on that people know and again we are begging them to give us the information so that we can make it safe for all of them and save the lives of the young men in our communities.”



Police are now seeking the public’s assistance as Supt. Knowles explained that any tip can be provided anonymously through the Central Detective Unit (CDU), the Crime Stoppers number 328-tips or the polices’ P3 app that can be downloaded on any mobile device.



“I think you see the good work the police [have] been doing. Over the past month our operations continue in this area and in other divisions,” Supt. Knowles said.



“You saw that last week we put a young man before the courts. He was charged in connection with four homicides and again yesterday we put a young man before the courts in connection with recent homicides.



“So, that speaks to the work that the police [are] doing in the community. That also speaks to the partnership that we have with members of the community and we want say thank you to those who understand the importance of partnering with the police and making our communities safe.”



The victim has not been officially identified by police. However, a close family relative identified him as 22-year-old Shawquan Johnson of Spencer Court.

This homicide follows a stabbing incident on Sunday which left an adult male dead.



It also follows a separate shooting and stabbing incident last Thursday only two hours apart.



Police are aggressively investigating these incidents.