A St. Alban’s Drive resident was fined over $10,000 in Magistrate’s Court yesterday for killing in the course of dangerous driving, but not before he begged the court of leniency.

Twenty- four year-old Hartman Rolle Jr. pleaded guilty to three counts connected to the traffic accident the happened on February 2, 2019.

According to the prosecution’s particulars, on that date, police received reports of an accident on Soldier Road and Spencer Court.

When police arrived on the scene, they met a grey Nissan Primera with four passenger including, Rolle, Avery Francis, Dereck Taylor and Latura Penn. The four had to be extracted from the vehicle with the help of “the jaws of life”.

They were all taken to the Princess Margaret Hospital. Subsequently, Penn succumbed to his injuries on Sunday, February 3.

An autopsy was performed on Penn, which revealed that he had multiple injuries and blunt force trauma to the body.

Earlier police reports said that the vehicle was driving south on Soldier Road, when the driver lost control of the vehicle and slammed into a utility pole and then a wall.

Rolle was subsequently fined by Magistrate Kara Turnquest-Deveaux, $10,000 or one year in prison on count one, $250 or three months in prison on count two, and $250 or three months in prison on count three.

Half of the sum must be paid upfront and the remaining, by June 21st.