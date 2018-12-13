A 15-year-old author received high praise from Education Minister Jeffery Lloyd and other education official yesterday.

During a courtesy call at the Ministry of Education, Sierra Blair, was greeted by the Minister who said he hopes her writing would further inspire and motivate other youngsters to utilize their literary gifts.

According to Acting Deputy Director of Education, Sharon Poitier, both books possess tie-ins with the Ministry of Education’s curriculum.

She said, “we could use them to integrate so many things: language arts, the sciences and math in particular.” she said

“For our young people to see themselves in anyone’s writing is a wonderful opportunity,” she added.

The young author captured media attention last year after launching her first book… the work co-authored with her mom, Tosheena Robinson-Blair.

Roman and His Mean Family is a 25-page picture book that depicts the rambunctious roman labelling his family “mean” when he is restrained from circumventing boundaries set for his own protection.

The book is considered to be ideal for teaching the concept of complying with boundaries to children six and under.

Her newest and independently published children’s book, Roman and the pink flamingos, is a colorfully illustrated tale of an encounter with pink flamingos at a bird sanctuary.

The children’s book series is inspired by Sierra’s three-year-old brother Roman.