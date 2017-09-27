The Water and Sewerage Corporation (WSC) expressed its disappointment over the release of a list containing the alleged outstanding bills of its customers.

In a statement yesterday, WSC said the list was neither officially nor formally released by the corporation and the corporation will not comment on the integrity of the information neither on its clients’ accounts publically.

General Manager of WSC Glen Laville said the corporation takes very seriously the release of customers’ information to the public.

“Those responsible for illegal disclosure of private records to the media will be dealt with severely once found. This action does not reflect the values of our organization or our commitment to our clients. We sincerely apologize to our valued customers and assure them that this is not a practice that WSC engages in,” Laville added.

Earlier this week, Davis & Co condemned the Tribune’s headline which stated that the law firm owed $22,603.33 to WSC.

The firm which is owned by Member of Parliament Philip Davis issued a statement in response, claiming that there is a dispute between the firm and WSC with regards to the exorbitant bills charged to the company.

“There exists a genuine commercial dispute with regards to the exorbitant bills charged to Davis & Co. The firm has written several times to the corporation and its lawyers with regards to the matter and in fact there have been several meetings with all parties with the intent of agreeing what is rightfully owed,” the statement read.