Lacey Huyler is a student of St. Anne’s Primary School. Her mom became aware that she had epilepsy when she was only four years old.

She said she has seizures and many times she does not remember what happens after she has one. It’s hard to have happy sometimes, but she knows that her family loves her, even though she has epilepsy. She wishes that somene would come up with a cure for this condition, as she does not enjoy having them.

Lacey says she is happy to be alive and likes her school, because it looks out for her. She wanted the Bahamas to join the rest of the world in recognizing World Epilepsy Day.

Health Minister, Dr. Duane Sands, a former student of both St. Anne’s Primary and High School, gave brief remarks to the students before introducing the guest speaker, Dr. Edwin Demeritte. He said that epilepsy is a condition of the brain that causes repeated discharges of electrical activity, or seizures and that there are many different types of epilepsy and seizures.

“Some people can take medication that can control their seizures, but medication does not always work for everyone.

“Scientists are actively researching causes and treatment of epilepsy so that those who have this condition can have some relief.

“According to the World Health Organization, there are more than fifty million people in and around the world who live with epilepsy,” said Dr. Sands.

The Minister thanked the students and wished the school a phenomenal Purple Day!

Dr. Edwin Demeritte, a Neurologist said, “there are many things that can cause seizures, low blood sugar, high blood sugar, dehydration, high fevers in young children, and I can go on and on.

“Persons with epilepsy can live full, productive lives, but activities like scuba diving and gymnastics should be avoided.

“Persons with epilepsy can lead a full and productive life, I am sure Lacey will go far in life, she is a bright child.

“Indeed, the sky is the limit for all of you kids out there, just reach for the sky, the sky is the limit!” he said.